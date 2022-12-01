Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Trading Down 2.4%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s share price were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.14. Approximately 57,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,961,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZA. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 591.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 467,101 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 96,596 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,848 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 28,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,198,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

