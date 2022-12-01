Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

ETN stock opened at $163.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $174.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

