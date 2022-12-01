Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ESTC opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
