Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

