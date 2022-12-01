Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 4.5 %

ESLT opened at $174.63 on Tuesday. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $144.72 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Elbit Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 77,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.