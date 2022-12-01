Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,324,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,120 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Enphase Energy worth $258,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $320.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

