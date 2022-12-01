Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 112,325 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 253.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,325 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $108.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.93 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Cowen raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

