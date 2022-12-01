Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 120 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.08.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $342.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $544.04.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.