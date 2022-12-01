Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after buying an additional 334,181 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after buying an additional 445,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,358 shares of company stock worth $2,948,683. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $180.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.48. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

