Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,038 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,455,645,000 after acquiring an additional 827,583 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $744,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,652,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,605,000 after purchasing an additional 537,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,364,000 after purchasing an additional 283,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

