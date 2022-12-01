Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,315 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

NYSE FAF opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.06%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

