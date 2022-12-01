Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after acquiring an additional 293,194 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 206,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $320.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,372 shares of company stock worth $56,077,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

