Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 11,920 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of O opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $66.29. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.