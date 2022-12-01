Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 24,860 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of AutoNation worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 31,925 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $3,361,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,518,698.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,124,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,210,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

