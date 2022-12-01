Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Entegris worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Entegris by 35.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Entegris by 35.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Entegris by 9.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

ENTG stock opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

