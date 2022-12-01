EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 227.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,417 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.05% of EPAM Systems worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,717,000 after purchasing an additional 393,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after buying an additional 113,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $368.58 on Thursday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $719.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

