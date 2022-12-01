Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Progyny, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progyny in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,053 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,080,000 after acquiring an additional 927,692 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 2,646.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after acquiring an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,252,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 489,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $226,632.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298,914 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $153,624.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,939.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $226,632.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,914 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,792 shares of company stock worth $12,306,191. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
