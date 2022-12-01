Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.56. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,375,241.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,566,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,131,954.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,857 shares of company stock worth $9,552,421. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,420,000 after buying an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,390,000 after buying an additional 434,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,978,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,709,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

