FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of FactSet Research Systems worth $30,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $461.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

