Farfetch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the average volume of 10,789 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCH. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Farfetch Stock Performance

NYSE:FTCH opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $37.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 16.0% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 195,490 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Farfetch by 58.9% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 164,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 30.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 724,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 167,329 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 1,345.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

