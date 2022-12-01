First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis grew its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 196.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE FAF opened at $54.65 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

