First Property Group plc (FPO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.25 on December 30th

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

First Property Group Price Performance

FPO stock opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.28) on Thursday. First Property Group has a 12 month low of GBX 22.40 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.44). The firm has a market cap of £26.06 million and a PE ratio of 391.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

