Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 479,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IBMM opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

