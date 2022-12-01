Fmr LLC Buys 139,442 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,442 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.64% of Cummins worth $173,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 18.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cummins by 11.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $251.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.69. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

