Fmr LLC Buys 674,404 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $199,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHG. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($53.24) to GBX 4,200 ($50.25) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,375.00.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

