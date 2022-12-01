Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Fmr LLC raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 248,148 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.94% of Cabot worth $177,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.96 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

