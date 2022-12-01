Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 26.3%

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) shot up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. 112,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 60,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Focus Graphite Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market cap of C$32.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

