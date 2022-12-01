Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,038,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.14% of Fortive worth $219,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after buying an additional 197,196 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of FTV opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

