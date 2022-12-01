Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 372.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 331,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

