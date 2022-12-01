Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TME. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

NYSE TME opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

