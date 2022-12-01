Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

