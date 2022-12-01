Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.04. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.