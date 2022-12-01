Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 10,128 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,128 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DB. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.34) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.46) to €14.00 ($14.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

