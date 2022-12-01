Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $52,000 in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,697,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,148 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $55,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,255 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth $5,146,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:RSI opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.99. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $92,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,594,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,377,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $92,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,594,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,377,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,691,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,516.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,969 shares of company stock worth $437,580 over the last 90 days. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.