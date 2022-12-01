Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $63,000 in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $44,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $53,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $54,000. Integrity Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of PACB opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $23.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

