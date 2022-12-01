Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 10,958 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ryan Lockwood acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,614.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $5.42 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

