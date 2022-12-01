Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $86,000 Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 15.2% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 24.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
WIT opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $9.85.
Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
