Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 675,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $168,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 52,297 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.04 million, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

In other news, VP Roy Mcniven purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

