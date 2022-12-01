Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.04.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

