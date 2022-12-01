FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Increased by Capital One Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.35. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.44 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $164.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,282,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 171,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,291,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

