G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GIII stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. CL King lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

