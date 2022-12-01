General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE GE opened at $85.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

