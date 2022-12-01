Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $345.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

In other news, Director Gary Charles Tolman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $77,381. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 314,848 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

