Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock.

GBLI opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.35. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

In other news, Director Gary Charles Tolman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,136.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,249 shares of company stock valued at $77,381 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,427,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

