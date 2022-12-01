Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Issues Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

GLBS opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

