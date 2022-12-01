GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

GoDaddy Stock Up 5.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.