Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of Gold Fields worth $78,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 45.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 18.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $5,700,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

