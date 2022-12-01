Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 16,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,378,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $808.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

