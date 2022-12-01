Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.11% of Graco worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 2.2 %

Graco stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

