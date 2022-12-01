Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis

Natixis cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378,500 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE:GPK opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

