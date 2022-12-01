Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) CEO Sells $110,704.20 in Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $110,704.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Green Plains Partners LP has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $288.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 1,867.81%. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 105.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. EVR Research LP grew its position in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 34,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains Partners by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

